Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea reacts following a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are preparing for a major summer clear out, and they could get rid of Wesley Fofana at the end of the season.

The Blues are looking to raise around €500 million by selling multiple players this summer so that they can improve their squad adequately. They are currently pushing for Champions League qualification, and they need a more quality team in order to do well in the European competition next season. They will have to bring in additions in multiple areas of the pitch.

It will be interesting to see if they can get rid of the fringe players and bring in quality alternatives in the summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Wesley Fofana could be on the chopping block as well. The €85 million (£73.5 million) signing from Leicester city has not been able to live up to the expectations, mostly due to persistent in injury problems, and it remains to be seen whether the Blues are prepared to give up on him.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has previously admitted that he loves the French defender. Fofana is highly rated across Europe, but he has struggled with injuries since the move to Chelsea. He has not been able to show his true potential so far.

“Wes is a player that I really love, I am in love with Wes,” Maresca said (h/t 90min).

It would not be a surprise if Chelsea decided to sell him and bring in a more reliable defender in terms of availability.

Several players could leave along with Wesley Fofana

Meanwhile, players like Mykhailo Mudryk, Christopher Nkunku, Robert Sanchez, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Ben Chilwell, Marc Guiu, David Fofana, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Andrey Santos, João Félix, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mike Penders, Deivid Washington, Caleb Wiley, Alfie Gilchrist, and Bashir Humphreys could be on the chopping block as well.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.