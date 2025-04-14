Malo Gusto of Chelsea passes the ball whilst under pressure from Wilson Odobert of Tottenham. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Dilane Bakwa from Strasbourg at the end of the season, and they could face competition from Chelsea, Newcastle United and West Ham United.

According to TBR Football, Tottenham and West Ham have been keeping close steps on the 22-year-old attacker, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season. The report claims he could be heading to Chelsea amid interest from multiple clubs.

Bakwa has 11 goal contributions this season and he could be a useful addition to the Tottenham attack. He will help create chances for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. He has shown his quality in Ligue 1 and he has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Chelsea have watched the player closely as well, and their scouts are hugely impressed. There is no doubt that Chelsea will have an advantage in the race to sign the 22-year-old. Strasbourg are owned by BlueCo and they might prefer to sell to a club owned by the same company.

Chelsea could use more quality on the flanks as well. Mykhailo Mudryk has been quite underwhelming for them, and there is no certainty that they will sign Jadon Sancho permanently.

Can Tottenham sign Dilane Bakwa?

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can beat them to his signature.

They need more quality and depth on the flanks. The 22-year-old could be a replacement for Timo Werner, whose loan deal expires in the summer.

It remains to be seen where Bakwa ends up. He will be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League, and he will probably want to join a club capable of fighting for trophies regularly.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been overly dependent on Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak. They could use another quality attacker to complete their front three.