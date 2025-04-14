Exclusive: Newcastle United join European giants in the race to sign versatile winger

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are flying this season and their latest win against Manchester United proved that once again.

The Magpies have won the Carabao Cup this season and are currently involved in the race to qualify for the Champions League next season.

They beat Man United 4-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday in a statement win that showed the difference of quality and the competitive nature of both the sides.

The management at the club is now looking towards the summer transfer window to further improve the standards at the club.

They are interested in signing a winger to add more depth to their wide attacking areas.

According to Caught Offside sources, Marseille winger Luis Henrique has emerged as a hot prospect on the transfer market after delivering an impressive season in Ligue 1.

His performances have caught the attention of several top European clubs, including Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Newcastle United, and Bayer Leverkusen, all of whom are now fighting for his signature.

Bayern Munich have notably stepped up their interest following a recent scouting visit from head coach Vincent Kompany and sporting director Christoph Freund, who watched Henrique in action during the high-profile clash between PSG and Marseille.

The German giants are facing competition from Newcastle to sign the winger who has scored 9 goals this season and provided 8 assists.

The Bundesliga champions view the 22-year-old as a possible successor to current wide options Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, or Leroy Sané.

Coman has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Arsenal interested in his signature.

Bayern are ahead of Newcastle United in the race right now

Preliminary talks have already taken place between Bayern and Henrique’s representatives, with discussions now focused on the financial framework of a potential deal.

Inter Milan are also pushing to sign the winger and have tabled a five-year contract for Henrique, alongside a €25 million transfer fee.

However, Marseille are said to be holding out for a valuation closer to €30–35 million, creating a gap that is currently being negotiated between the two clubs.

In England, Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest have all expressed concrete interest in the Brazilian. Newcastle, in particular, are said to be highly impressed by Henrique’s versatility and attacking impact.

Newcastle eye striker move amid Alexander Isak interest