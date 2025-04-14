Bruno Fernandes demands new transfer after Man United defeat against Newcastle

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United lost 4-1 against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday.

It was another defeat that exposed the problems of the club and where Ruben Amorim needs his team to improve.

The defensive and attacking issues of the team are well documented but their midfield once again lacked firepower and a player who could connect the defense with the attack.

The defeat left United in 14th position in the league and they are now on course for their worst ever finish to a Premier League season.

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes was critical of his team after the defeat and revealed what his team lacked against the Magpies, subtly giving a message to his club about what they need to sign in the summer.

He noted that Man United had difficulty progressing play through midfield, which left them exposed to Newcastle’s aggressive pressing, ultimately leading to costly errors.

He said, as reported by United In Focus:

“In the second half, we could not play as much as we wanted because we couldn’t break the lines against their man-marking. We didn’t do it well enough, and the goals are from our mistakes.”

Bruno Fernandes needs a new midfielder at Man United

Fernandes’ call for a midfield reinforcement underscores the importance of strengthening the team’s core to improve overall performance.

By enhancing midfield capabilities, United aims to establish better control during matches, reduce defensive errors and provide more support to the attacking line.

As the club looks ahead to the summer transfer window, addressing the midfield gap identified by Fernandes could help Amorim and his team to address the major issues the Red Devils are facing at the moment.

United have been linked with a move for Lyon star Rayan Cherki while Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is also being considered.

