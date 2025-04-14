Gary Neville singles out Arsenal star for going through a ‘big drop-off’ this season

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

During a recent NBC Sports broadcast, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville offered a critical assessment of Arsenal’s current Premier League campaign.

The Gunners are struggling in the Premier League this season and their latest result against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium proved that.

Arsenal only managed a 1-1 draw at home against Brentford which moved Liverpool closer to the Premier League title.

Neville suggested that the Gunners have regressed this season, citing their position behind title contenders Liverpool.

Neville attributed this perceived decline to several factors, including injuries to key players like Kai Havertz and a lack of squad depth.

He also pointed to the departure of sporting director Edu as a potential destabilising factor.

The football pundit was critical of captain Martin Odegaard’s performances this season as well.

Arsenal fans will find it difficult to disagree with the outspoken pundit as they prepare to face Real Madrid.

Neville said on NBC Sports:

‘What’s happened this season is I think they’ve gone backwards from the start of the season in terms of their recruitment.

‘They never covered themselves for their likely injury to (Kai) Havertz who was their only centre-forward.’

Gary Neville singled out Arsenal star Martin Odegaard

Neville criticised Odegaard and said that he has been a ‘big drop-off’ throughout the season.

Arsenal have endured a challenging season on the injury front, particularly in attack, with Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus all missing significant parts due to various fitness issues.

These absences have undeniably disrupted the team’s rhythm in the final third.

As a result, the Gunners have struggled to replicate the attacking fluency that saw them net 91 goals in the Premier League last season.

This season, they’ve managed just 57 goals in 32 matches, a noticeable drop-off that reflects both the lack of continuity in their forward line and the difficulty of dealing with the absence of such important players.

