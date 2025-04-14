‘The biggest worry is that’ – Gary Neville opens up on biggest problem at Man United

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s latest defeat against Newcastle United has sparked a new conversation in different sections of the media.

It was a humiliating defeat for Ruben Amorim and his team that showed once again that they not only lack quality but also the over all level of the team is miles behind the top Premier League teams.

A 4-1 defeat at St James’ Park against Newcastle is yet another disappointing result for Amorim’s team who are now set to finish the season in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Former Man United defender Gary Neville has criticised the quality of the team and the standards at the club.

Neville has no problem with the team’s effort but he feels that there is a clear lack of quality at the club.

He said on NBC Sports, as reported by The Mirror:

“They’re not a very good team, simple as that. There have Manchester United teams over the years when the biggest problem has been that they’ve not given it their all. The problem with this group of players is that they’re giving it their all.

“I don’t think there’s a lack of effort. They’re so below the standard and quality you need at that football club. Other than Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo maybe, I can’t think of any of them that I would hang my hat on. It’s a really desperate situation because the squad is so poor in quality. They’ve got old and young players that are nowhere near it and then there’s a group of players in the middle. It’s a worrying situation.”

Man United need a big summer transfer window

There is no doubt that the United squad needs more quality and the club have decided to work towards addressing that issue.

The Premier League giants risk losing more ground on clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool next season if they fail to significantly improve the level of their squad.

It is clear that they need new additions in attack, midfield, defense and the goalkeeping position.

Similar thoughts have been echoed by former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer who feels that Man United need new signings in three positions.

Even club captain Bruno Fernandes has subtly conveyed his demand of a new midfielder at the club.

