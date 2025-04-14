Liverpool are ‘in the mix’ to sign two defenders from the same Premier League club

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are poised for a busy summer transfer window, with journalist David Ornstein forecasting significant activity as manager Arne Slot seeks to imprint his vision on the squad.

Despite the team being the favourites to win the league this season and they are just two wins away from doing that, changes will be made to the squad in the summer transfer window.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez are expected to leave the club and their replacements are being targeted.

More than any other position, defensive reinforcements are looking like the club’s priority in this transfer window.

Journalist David Ornstein has named the two players Liverpool are in the race to sign in the summer.

The journalist has named two Bournemouth players who are being chased by Arne Slot’s team.

While speaking to NBC Sports, Ornstein said:

“It’s going to be a really busy summer with recruitment.

“I think they’re in the mix for Dean Huijsen at Bournemouth, the centre-half, Milos Kerkez, the left-back at Bournemouth. Perhaps a striker with Darwin Nunez expected to leave as well.”

“The uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konate who’s going into the last 12-months of his contract, with no breakthrough on those terms.

“What’s going to happen with Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez, even Luis Diaz is approaching the final two years of his contract so there’s a lot to sort out.”

Liverpool ready to strengthen their defense

The 19-year-old centre-back Huijsen from Bournemouth has attracted attention from Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

Huijsen’s £50 million release clause could facilitate a swift transfer, with Liverpool reportedly holding discussions with his representatives.

On the other hand, Kerkez, also from Bournemouth, is considered a strong option for Liverpool to provide competition to Andy Robertson.

Kerkez’s attacking strength and defensive capabilities make him a suitable candidate to bolster the left flank.

“Expected to leave” – David Ornstein names another big name player who will leave Liverpool