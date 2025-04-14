Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal told to pay £86.5m for 21-goal attacker

Arne Slot during Liverpool's defeat to Fulham (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are tracking Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike.

The 22-year-old French forward is enjoying an impressive season, having scored 21 goals, and is averaging a goal or assist every 103 minutes .​

Ekitike’s impressive form has prompted Frankfurt to set a substantial asking price.

The Bundesliga club is reportedly seeking a fee of €100m (£86.5m) according to SPORT BILD.

Scouts from the interested Premier League clubs were present to watch Ekitike during Frankfurt’s recent Europa League quarter-final match against Tottenham Hotspur, where he scored a goal in a 1-1 draw .​

Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United, and Newcastle United are all interested in a move for the Bundesliga attacker who is currently having the season of his life.

Frankfurt are aiming to surpass their previous record sale of Randal Kolo Muani to Paris Saint-Germain for €95 million in 2023 .​

As the summer transfer window approaches, Ekitike’s situation will be closely monitored by clubs seeking to bolster their attacking options.

Frankfurt sold Omar Marmoush to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side in the winter transfer window and they could now lose another attacking player in the summer to one of the top Premier League clubs.

Liverpool to win the race for Hugo Ekitike?

Liverpool have been the club most linked to the attacker since they are looking to replace Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window.

Clubs across Europe know that the Premier League teams have the power to spend big money and that is why they have set the price tag for Ekitike so high.

It remains to be seen who wins the race to sign the player since there is a need of a new attacker at all the clubs interested in him.

Arsenal are in a good position to fight Liverpool for Ekitike’s signature as they are ready to spend big money on a new attacker this summer.

