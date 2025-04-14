Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match against West Ham. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are serious about signing Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan at the end of the season, and they could use the likes of Federico Chiesa or Darwin Nunez as a part of the deal.

According to a report from Inter Live, Liverpool are very keen on signing the 28-year-old Italian international midfielder at the end of the season. It is no secret that they need a quality central midfielder, and the Italian would be an exceptional acquisition.

Barella is undoubtedly one of the best players in his position across Europe, and he could improve Liverpool immensely. They need someone who can control the tempo of the game and add creativity and technical ability in the middle of the park as well. Players like Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have been overused this season.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done. The Italian has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Liverpool could offer players in a deal for Nicolo Barella

The midfielder is reportedly valued at €100 million (£86 million). The report claims Liverpool could include Chiesa or Nunez in the deal. Both players have been quite underwhelming this season, and it would not be a surprise.

Chiesa has struggled for regular gametime, and Nunez has not been able to find the back of the net consistently. Liverpool need a more reliable striker, and they should look to bring in an upgrade on the South American.

Nunez could be keen on a fresh start, and he has been linked with the move away from Liverpool in recent months. On the other hand, the opportunity to return to his homeland could be exciting for Chiesa. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and sitting on the bench at Liverpool is unlikely to benefit him.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.