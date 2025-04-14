Casemiro of Manchester United fouls Pedro Neto of Chelsea. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign the Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki at the end of the season, and they will face competition from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old midfielder has done quite well this season, he has 10 goals and 18 assists to his name in all competitions. He has been outstanding for Lyon in Ligue 1, and he has done quite well in the European competition as well. He has been described as an “incredible talent” in the past.

Cherki produced an exceptional display against Manchester United recently, and it is no surprise that the Red Devils are keen on securing his signature. The French international terrorised the Manchester United defence with his technical ability, dribbling, and vision. He managed to get on the score sheet as well.

There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well, and he could be a star for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. According to a report from Fichajes, they would be willing to offer £20 million in order to get the deal done. Liverpool are keen on the player as well.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are prepared to submit an offer for the 21-year-old as well. Both clubs have the resources to afford the £20 million asking price for the talented young midfielder, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The reported asking price could prove to be a major bargain.

Both clubs need a player like him with technical ability, flair and vision in the final third. He will help them open up deep defences.

Can Man United convince Rayan Cherki?

Cherki has proven himself in the French league, and he might look to take the next step in his career. He will want to play at a high level and fight for trophies regularly. Manchester United are going through a period of rebuilding, and it has been a disappointing season for them. They are 14th in the league table, and they might not be competing in Europe next season. That could make it difficult for them to attract top-quality players.

On the other hand, Chelsea are still very much in with a chance of securing Champions League football. It will be interesting to see if they can win the race for his signature.