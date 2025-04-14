Manchester United fan-led group, 'The Red army' display banners. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz at the end of the season.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport via SportWitness, the two English clubs are ready to pay a premium for the 19-year-old in the summer. He has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Yildiz is highly rated across Europe, and he is a prodigious young talent with a bright future. Manchester United would do well to secure his signature in the summer.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing season so far, and they will look to bounce back strongly next season. They need to sign quality players in order for that to happen. The 19-year-old Turkish attacker could prove to be a wise decision. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, but he is naturally a left-sided winger.

Manchester United need more depth in the wide areas, and the Juventus youngster would be ideal for them. He has 13 goal contributions this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in need of a quality winger as well. Mykhailo Mudryk has been quite underwhelming, and the 19-year-old could be the ideal replacement for the Ukrainian.

The Turkish midfielder managed to impress Manchester United legend Paul Scholes last year with his outstanding performance against Manchester City. The former Manchester United midfielder shared a story on his Instagram account with clapping emojis and a comment.

It will be interesting to see if Juventus are willing to sell the player in the summer. He is one of their brightest young prospects, and they might not want to lose a talented young player like him.

Kenan Yildiz could be a future star

He has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player, and the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United could groom him into a future star. Both clubs have done well to groom talented young players in recent seasons, and they could play a key role in his development.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be quite exciting as well, and it remains to be seen whether the Turkish international is interested in a move.