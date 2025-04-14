“Expected to leave” – David Ornstein names another big name player who will leave Liverpool

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It could be a busy summer for Liverpool with a lot of changes expected at the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to join Real Madrid after refusing to sign a new contract at the club.

Mohamed Salah has already signed his new deal at Anfield that runs until 2027 and Virgil Van Dijk is expected to do the same.

The Reds are moving closer to the Premier League title every week and their latest win against West Ham United at Anfield suggested once again that they have been the best team in England this season.

However, manager Arne Slot will have to make changes in order to strengthen the side for next season and one of them will be the signing of a new striker.

David Ornstein has confirmed that Reds striker Darwin Nunez is expected to leave the club in the summer.

The Uruguayan attacker has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League after struggling at Anfield this season.

Ornstein said on NBC Sports:

“It’s a different situation with Trent Alexander-Arnold. The expectation is that he will leave for Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of the season.

“Perhaps some criticism for Liverpool, for FSG on that front, for leaving it late on a younger player who has come through the system here at Anfield.

“It’s going to be a really busy summer with recruitment. I think they’re in the mix for Dean Huijsen at Bournemouth, the centre-half, and Milos Kerkez, the left-back at Bournemouth. And perhaps a striker, with Darwin Nunez expected to leave as well.”

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle horror-show proves 26-year-old is not good enough for Man United – Opinion ‘Time will tell…’ – Liverpool star’s agent opens up on his future amid Real Madrid links “Arsenal are currently the most concrete option” – Sky Sports man shares exciting update regarding Bayern Munich star linked with a move



Liverpool are working on replacing Nunez

Nunez has managed to score only seven goals in 42 appearances for the club so far this season.

Liverpool need a reliable presence in front of goal, someone who can share the burden of scoring goals with Salah.

The Reds are actively looking for a new name to lead their attack next season.

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield to replace Nunez.

The 22-year-old has scored 21 goals this season for the German club and he has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs.

Revealed: How Liverpool feel about future of key star who will be a free agent in 2026