Exclusive: 25-year-old Premier League star favourite to replace De Bruyne at Man City

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester City are preparing for life without their star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian midfielder has helped the club win six Premier League titles, a Champions League title and a treble.

He has been one of their best players ever and one of the biggest names to play in the Premier League.

However, with the midfielder announcing his desire to leave the club after this season, Pep Guardiola and his team have started looking for the Belgian’s replacement.

According to Caught Offside sources, among the names under serious consideration are Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest and Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen.

Gibbs-White, who has 5 goals and 9 assists for Forest this season, has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most impressive performers this season, playing a key role in Nottingham Forest’s attacking unit.

His consistent displays have caught the attention of several top-tier clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool, all of whom have reportedly added the England international to their summer transfer shortlist.

While Nottingham Forest are not currently planning to sell their star midfielder, sources suggest the club may reconsider if presented with a substantial offer.

Man City face competition to sign Morgan Gibbs-White

Forest are believed to be preparing a new contract proposal to retain the player, but City and Arsenal are expected to initiate formal talks in the near future. Gibbs-White is currently valued at approximately €70 million.

Florian Wirtz, the highly-rated German playmaker from Bayer Leverkusen, is another player of interest to City.

However, Leverkusen are not prioritising a sale this summer, prompting Premier League clubs to shift their focus toward more achievable targets like Gibbs-White.

Despite Wirtz’s contract running until 2027, uncertainty remains around his long-term future.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Man City are stepping up their efforts to sign the leader of their midfield and at the moment, 25-year-old Gibbs-White looks the likeliest of replacements.

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison is another player under consideration at City.

Exclusive: Liverpool and Man City to fight against each other for ‘true playmaker’