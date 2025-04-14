General view outside the stadium, as fans wave giant flags, which feature the Liverpool emblem. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are interested in signing the Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister at the end of the season.

The Argentine has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club from Brighton, and he has established himself as an indispensable asset for the Reds.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are hoping to sign the 26-year-old in the summer, and they could include the Turkish international midfielder Arda Guler as a part of the deal.

Guler has struggled for regular game time at Santiago Bernabeu, and he needs more opportunities in order to fulfil his potential. A move away from Real Madrid could be ideal for him. However, he needs to join a club where he will get ample opportunities. He has been described as a “spectacular” player by his teammate, Federico Valverde.

Liverpool cannot lose Alexis Mac Allister

The report claims that Liverpool are always on the lookout for talented young players, and they could welcome his signing. However, they do not want to part with Mac Allister anytime soon.

Real Madrid are prepared to pay a significant sum of money in addition to the Turkish midfielder. It remains to be seen whether they can convince Liverpool to sell the £150k-a-week player.

Liverpool are already lacking in depth in the middle of the park, and losing the South American would be a major blow for them. It seems highly unlikely that they will let him leave any time soon.

As far as Guler is concerned, there is no doubt that he is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and he could develop into an important player for Liverpool with the right guidance. He’s capable of operating in multiple attacking roles, and his versatility will be an added bonus.

The Turkish midfielder could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League if Liverpool provide him with gametime assurances.