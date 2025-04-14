Ruben Amorim set to axe 29-year-old as he prepares for summer clear-out at Man United

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s latest defeat against Newcastle United showed how much work is needed from Ruben Amorim to turn around the fortunes of the club.

The Red Devils are 14th in the Premier League and with just a few weeks remaining this season in the league, they are struggling to even get into the top ten.

Amorim joined the club when there was some hope of the Premier League giants finishing in the top four.

However, they are now closer to the relegation zone and struggling to perform in all the competitions, whether it is the Premier League or the Europa League.

Against Newcastle on Sunday, Amorim decided to drop Andre Onana because of his poor showing against Lyon in the Europa League.

A report has now claimed that the former Inter Milan and Ajax goalkeeper could be shown the exit door in the summer by the Portuguese manager.

According to Fichajes, Man United are ready to kick out Onana from the club this summer as Amorim prepares for a summer clear-out.

A number of players are set to be sold by the club in order to make changes to the squad and improve the over all standards.

The likes of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and some other names are likely to leave the club to make way for new signings at Old Trafford.

Andre Onana to be sold by Man United?

Onana’s performances have just not improved at the club and the club feel it is time to get a new player in his place.

The 29-year-old, who has made 43 appearances for the club this season, has caused the club to lose crucial points and he could become the reason of their exit from Europe this season after making two mistakes against Lyon in the first leg of their quarterfinal clash.

As per the report, United are open to listening to offers for the player but there are serious doubts over other clubs agreeing to pay Onana’s hefty wages.

Before the match between Lyon and Man United in the Europa League, former Red Devils midfielder Nemanja Matic called Onana “one of the worst” goalkeepers in the clubs’s history.

Onana has been given enough time and opportunity at the club and perhaps it is the need of the hour that they look for a new goalkeeper now.

