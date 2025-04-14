Ruben Amorim sack update provided by insider following latest Man United defeat

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Questions are being asked about Ruben Amorim at Manchester United after their defeat against Newcastle United.

The Red Devils were beaten convincingly by Newcastle at St James’ Park with Eddie Howe’s side winning 4-1 against Amorim’s struggling team.

The defeat has left Man United in 14th place in the league and with no signs of improvement since the arrival of Amorim, the manager is now under pressure regarding his future at the club.

These are still early days and Amorim needs to be given the backing by the club in the transfer window but the player he has at his disposal have not improved under his management and that could put pressure on the Portuguese manager and could bring his job at the club into trouble.

Former Man United scout Mick Brown has claimed that the Red Devils are thinking about selling some of the players and deciding to raise funds for their summer transfer business under Amorim but the manager is currently under pressure to perform.

“Ruben Amorim is definitely under pressure,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Serious questions are starting to be asked, because things haven’t been good enough.

“A lot will depend on what Man United can do in the transfer market.

“They’re speaking publicly about how they haven’t got any money, but they’re also preparing to sell some of the current players to raise funds.

“The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and more have been spoken about.

“But then if they can bring in players who will suit Amorim’s system, you expect things will improve.

“If they don’t or can’t back him in the window, I don’t see how there can be any improvements, and if they do and things still don’t get better, we know what usually happens.

“That pressure is only going to grow and the only way to change that is for results to get better.”

Man United have regressed under Ruben Amorim

Brown is not the only one to voice his concerns about Man United. Gary Neville has joined him in discussing the poor standards at Man United and how most of their squad are not good enough.

Even Alan Shearer has joined the conversation and talked about how Amorim needs new signings at the club in attack, midfield and the goalkeeping positions.

It is clear to see the struggles at Man United and if they get knocked out of the Europa League this week, problems will rise even more for Amorim.

He left a potentially title winning team in Sporting to take the United job but so far his decision has proved to be disastrous considering the problems his team are facing.

