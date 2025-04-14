Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, kicks the ball towards Luis Diaz of Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club, and Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr could move for him in the summer.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Al-Ahli and Al Nassr are keen on signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid at the end of the season, but it seems that Al-Ahli might be better placed in the race for the Brazilian attacker.

Al Nassr are now looking at alternatives, and Ben Jacobs believes that Diaz could be on their radar. The Colombian has done quite well for Liverpool since joining the club, and he has 15 goals to his name this season. He could prove to be an excellent addition to the Saudi outfit.

The report claims that they could come forward with an irresistible offer to sign the player. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to cash in on him.

There is no doubt that the South American is a key player for Liverpool, but he is not an indispensable asset. Liverpool could certainly use an upgrade on him. Diaz has impressed with his performance since joining the club, but he can be inconsistent.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Liverpool will need to replace Luis Diaz adequately

Liverpool will be hoping to fight for major trophies in the coming seasons, and they cannot afford to weaken the squad. It is fair to assume that they will only sanction the departure of the attacker if they manage to find a quality alternative.

Meanwhile, the South American could be tempted to move to Saudi Arabia. He would be able to park at a lucrative contract at the Saudi Arabian club. The player has been linked with other European heavyweights as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.