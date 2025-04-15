Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, walks out for a training session. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia at the end of the season, and they will face competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

According to a report from La Grada Online, Arsenal are hoping to sign the 23-year-old this summer, and the player has a €25 million release clause in his contract. They could use a quality backup goalkeeper, and Garcia could compete with David Raya for the starting spot next season.

The Spanish International could eventually establish himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal if he joins the club. He has proven himself in La Liga, and he has been outstanding for Espanyol this season. Garcia has the most saves in La Liga this season.

He helped Spain win the gold medal at the Olympics in 2024. There is no doubt that he has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League, and he could be an important player for Arsenal in the long term. The reported asking price seems quite reasonable as well.

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the Spaniard. He could be attracted to the possibility of playing in the Premier League next season. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal come forward with an official offer to sign him.

Real Madrid could use Joan Garcia

Meanwhile, Real Madrid could use a quality backup goalkeeper as well. Thibaut Courtois is in the twilight stages of his career, and Real Madrid need to plan for the future. Garcia could be the ideal long-term replacement for the Belgian International.

The opportunity to play for Real Madrid can be hard to turn down for any player. Joining them would allow him to continue in his homeland as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keeping tabs on him as well.