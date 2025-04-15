Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Marseille forward Luis Henrique has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and Premier League clubs Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are keen on securing his signature.

The 23-year-old Brazilian has done quite well in Ligue 1 this season, and he has 17 goal contributions in all competitions. Arsenal could use a dynamic forward like him, and he could allow them to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli more often.

Arsenal will be hoping to fight for league titles and the Champions League. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit. The Brazilian would be a quality long-term investment for them.

Newcastle and Aston Villa keen on Luis Henrique

Meanwhile, the report from Give Me Sport claims that Newcastle United and Aston Villa want to sign the South American as well. Newcastle have been overly dependent on Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak. Signing another wide player would be a wise decision. They are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they need more quality on the side if they finish in the top four.

Aston Villa could use more quality on the flanks as well. Marcus Rashford is expected to return to his parent club in the summer, and Unai Emery needs to replace him properly. Henrique could be the ideal acquisition.

The Brazilian will add goals, pace and flair to the side. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and the opportunity to join the aforementioned clubs could be quite exciting for him.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for all three clubs.