Aston Villa planning to spend £75m on striker who is being chased by Man United

Aston Villa are preparing a significant offer to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The Brazilian international has emerged as a key target for several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, following an impressive season at Molineux.

Cunha, 25, has been instrumental for Wolves, contributing 14 goals and four assists in 27 Premier League appearances this season.

Despite signing a contract extension in January that ties him to the club until 2029, the deal includes a release clause.

Cunha’s versatility, capable of operating as a central striker, second forward, or winger, makes him an attractive prospect for clubs seeking to improve their attackign options.

His proven track record in the Premier League and adaptability to various attacking roles position him as a valuable asset for teams aiming to add firepower to their attack.

Aston Villa face competition to sign Matheus Cunha

While Aston Villa are poised to make a substantial offer, they face stiff competition from other top-tier clubs.

Arsenal, for instance, have shown a keen interest in Cunha, with their sporting director Andrea Berta having previously worked with the player at Atlético Madrid.

Ruben Amorim’s Man United side are also closely following the Wolves attacker ahead of a potential move in the summer transfer window.

The race to secure Cunha’s signature is expected to intensify, with multiple Premier League clubs vying for the talented forward’s services.

The attacker has the talent to play for a top club and Wolves would find it difficult to keep him at the Molineux next season.

Dusan Vlahovic is the other attacker who is being pursued by Unai Emery’s team in the summer transfer window.

