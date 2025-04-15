Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Everton are hoping to bring Richarlison back to the club at the end of the season, and they could submit a £30 million offer for him in the summer.

The 27-year-old Brazilian has struggled due to persistent injury problems this season, and he has been linked with a move away from the north London club. According to a report from Give Me Sport, Everton are prepared to provide him with an exit route.

It will be interesting to see if the South American is ready to return to his former club. They could offer him regular gametime next season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be out of contract in the summer, and Everton need to replace him adequately.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to accept the £30 million offer when it is presented. Richarlison has been linked with Newcastle as well.

Richarlison might stay if Postecoglou leaves

Meanwhile, a report from TBR football claims that the player is considering his future at Tottenham, and he could look to stay at the London club beyond this summer if Ange Postecoglou is sacked.

It is a surprising stance from the player, considering how well he has done under the Australian manager. Richarlison has 16 goals and five assists in 27 starts under Postecoglou.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to part ways with Postecoglou in the summer. He is under tremendous pressure, and he might need to win the Europa League in order to save his job.

It has been a disastrous campaign for Tottenham in the Premier League, and they are 15th in the league table. It remains to be seen whether they can finish the campaign on a high.

As for Richarlison, he has not been able to live up to the expectations at the London club, and a summer exit could be ideal for all parties.