Exclusive: Liverpool ready to accept €80 million offer for ‘outstanding player’

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A lot of changes are expected at Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot is getting ready for a busy summer transfer window in which the squad depth will be increased with more quality.

After agreeing new deals with both Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, it became clear that Trent Alexander-Arnold is on his way out of the club to Real Madrid.

His replacement might be signed along with a new striker to replace the struggling Darwin Nunez.

According to Caught Offside sources, another Liverpool player is catching the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world and that is winger Luis Diaz.

Diaz, who has scored 15 goals and provided 8 assists this season, is shaping up to be one of the prominent names in the upcoming summer transfer window, with several high-profile clubs preparing to test the Reds’ resolve.

The 28-year-old Colombian has become a vital part of Liverpool’s attack, consistently delivering in the Premier League.

Despite being under contract at Anfield until 2027, Diaz continues to attract significant attention, particularly from Barcelona and Saudi Arabian sides Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Nassr.

Interest from Saudi clubs first surfaced in January, but with the season nearing its end and the transfer window fast approaching, those links have intensified.

While Diaz has remained focused on Liverpool’s campaign, the increased attention now puts the club in a position where tough decisions may be required.

Liverpool have decided their price for Luis Diaz

As per our sources, Liverpool would consider parting with the winger for an offer in the region of €80–85 million.

Both Barcelona and the Saudi clubs are believed to be closely monitoring the situation and could wait until late in the window before submitting concrete bids.

For Liverpool, this summer could be crucial, not just in terms of incoming business, but in determining the future of one of their most important attackers.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called Diaz an ‘outstanding player’ after bringing him to Anfield.

Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, who has been linked with a move to Anfield, would be a worthy replacement of the Colombian if he leaves.

Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal told to pay £86.5m for 21-goal attacker