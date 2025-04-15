Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, goes to shake hands with Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Athletic Club Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, they will face competition from Aston Villa as well.

Sancet has done quite well for Bilbao in recent seasons, and he could prove to be a quality addition. He has been described as a “game-changer” by his teammates.

However, the player has an €80 million release clause in his contract, and that could complicate matters for any team hoping to sign him. Tottenham and Liverpool will have to improve the other areas of their squad as well, and they might not be able to afford to pay €80 million for the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, the midfielder has 14 goals and three assists to his name this season and he is an indispensable asset for the La Liga club. They will not want to lose him easily, and it is fair to assume that any club hoping to sign him will have to trigger his release clause.

The player was linked with Liverpool ahead of the January window as well.

Oihan Sancet would be a quality signing

Liverpool need to add more goals to the midfield, and Sancet would be the ideal addition. He will add goals and creativity to the side.

Similarly, Tottenham need reinforcements in that area of the pitch. James Maddison can be quite inconsistent at times, and more competition for places will help Spurs improve as a team.

It remains to be seen which of the two clubs is willing to pay the asking price for the player.

Aston Villa could use midfield reinforcements as well, but it would not be easy for them to pay the asking price. They are currently pushing for European qualification, and it will be interesting to see if they can finish the season strongly. They will need the revenue from European qualification to bring in top quality players this summer.