Liverpool ‘looking at’ 9-goal Premier League winger who could be forced to move

Liverpool have received a major boost to sign one of the players they were interested in signing last summer.

Although they just made the signing of Federico Chiesa last summer, they have done considerably well considering their minimum transfer business.

However, the story will be different in this summer transfer window with Arne Slot’s side looking to invest heavily in their squad.

Their first and foremost responsibility in this transfer window might be to find a replacement of Trent Alexander-Arnold who could be on his way out of the club.

There is a need of new wide attacking options at the club as well with the performances of Luis Diaz coming under severe scrutiny this season.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United could be forced to sell Liverpool target Anthony Gordon if they are struggling with financial issues this summer.

Mick Brown claims that the Magpies could look to offload Gordon if they struggling financially since they already have his replacement in Harvey Barnes at the club.

“A lot will depend on Newcastle’s financial situation,” he told Football Insider.

“It’s not become clear just yet whether they will have to sell players again before they can buy.

“Out of the star players there, Gordon is the one I think they would be most open to leaving.

“He’s had Arsenal and Liverpool looking at him recently.

“Don’t get me wrong, they don’t want him to go and it would take a huge fee to consider it, but if they had to choose between him, Isak and Bruno, he would be the one.

“They’ve got Harvey Barnes in that position who has come into the team in recent weeks.

“So if Gordon were to leave, they’ve already got his replacement at the club.

“That’s the only reason I could see him leaving this summer, because he is happy there.

“His priority is to get himself back to full fitness and playing regularly to give himself a shot of cementing his place in the England team.

“The only thing, for me, is that it seems his agent keeps putting his name out there.”

Liverpool to get lucky with the signing of Anthony Gordon?

Newcastle will be busy this summer and they have decided to back manager Eddie Howe in the transfer market.

It is highly unlikely to see them cash in on Liverpool target Gordon who is one of their most important players.

It is not a surprise to see the Merseyside club still showing interest in the English winger but signing him is completely out of the picture at the moment unless something changes later.

Gordon has nine goals and seven assists in 35 appearances for the Magpies this season.

In Liverpool related news, Darwin Nunez is expected to leave the club this summer.

