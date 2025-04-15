Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates scoring with teammates Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing for a major spending spree during the summer transfer window, and they could be open to selling players like Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

According to Football Insider, they are prepared to sell Luis Diaz in the summer for a fee of around £60 million. They have held contract talks with the South American attacker, but they would be willing to accept a lucrative proposal for him.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr are keen on securing his signature, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to submit a substantial offer for him in the coming weeks.

The report claims that Liverpool have identified five key areas they want to improve during the summer transfer window. They are looking to bring in a left-back, right-back, holding midfielder and a centre-back.

Liverpool want to sign a quality striker as well, but that will depend on selling Nunez first.

It has been an impressive season for Liverpool so far, and they are likely to win the league title. However, they have underperformed in the domestic trophies in the Champions League. They will be desperate to make amends next year, and they need to bring in quality signings in order for that to happen.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get rid of their fringe players in the summer.

Luis Diaz has been a key player

Meanwhile, Diaz has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club, and he has 15 goals to his name this season. He has picked up eight assists along the way, as well. Liverpool will need to replace him adequately if they decide to sell the player.

The £55k-a-week South American has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.