Liverpool willing to sell three players that Arne Slot is “not totally happy with”

Diogo Jota celebrates with Liverpool teammate Luis Diaz (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Liverpool may be about to win the Premier League, but their squad could look significant different by the end of the summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to join Real Madrid at the end of his contract, and there could be further big names that join him at the exit door throughout the transfer window.

The area that Liverpool are expected to address most during the summer is their attack. Mohamed Salah’s decision to sign a contract extension means that right wing is fine, but the other two positions look like they will see significant change before the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

And this would be because Liverpool are considering parting ways with three attacking options: Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, who has been strongly linked with Barcelona in recent months.

Arne Slot willing to part ways with Liverpool attacking trio

Former scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that Arne Slot has not been impressed with the trio in recent months, and because of this, he is open to them leaving his squad before the end of the summer.

“They’ve finally reached agreements with Salah and Van Dijk. Now, that will allow them to turn their attention towards the rest of their squad and the positions they feel need to be strengthened. From what I hear, Slot is not totally happy with the three forward players Diaz, Jota and Nunez. They want to better them in the window and so if they receive good enough offers for them, I think they’ll be prepared to let them go.

“There has been talk of interest in them so that situation might be one to watch. They’ll then use that money to sign new forwards who better suit their style. It’s important not to lose too many players if you aren’t able to replace them, especially from a title-winning squad, but they feel improvements can be made.”

It could be a busy summer for Liverpool, but Slot and supporters will hope that it ends with his squad being stronger that it is now.