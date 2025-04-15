Man City planning talks to sign “very good” Premier League star

Pep Guardiola and Morgan Gibbs-White (Photo by Getty Images, Imago)

Man City will be tasked with replacing Kevin De Bruyne, with the talismanic midfielder leaving at the end of the season when his contract expires. Targets are already being drawn up, and one of the leading candidates has been a standout performer in the Premier League this season.

Man City have been linked with names such as Florian Wirtz in recent weeks, and another player that is on their radar is Morgan Gibbs-White. The 25-year-old has been excellent for Nottingham Forest this season, with five goals and seven assists for the Champions League-chasing side.

Understandably, Forest have no plans to sell Gibbs-White this summer, which is why they have established a mammoth asking price in order to ward off interest – although it does not appear to have deterred Man City at this stage.

Man City eyeing summer move for Morgan Gibbs-White

Former scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that Man City are eyeing a summer move for Gibbs-White.

“Morgan Gibbs-White is a very good player. But he’s not a like-for-like replacement for Kevin De Bruyne if that’s what Man City are looking for. He’s a different type of player, he’s a worker and a runner and he can change a game, but he’s not necessarily a creative player. The other players Man City have been talking about are more towards that side of things.

“Of course, they will know what he can bring to their team and I hear Pep Guardiola has been impressed. A lot of it will depend on whether there is a deal to be done. City will get in contact with Forest to establish what it would take to sign him this summer, and if they tell them he’s not for sale, I expect they’ll look at other options. Gibbs-White is a perfect fit in that Forest team, so I don’t expect they’ll let him go that easily.”

It will be interesting to see whether Gibbs-White moves away from Forest in the summer, but the thought of joining Man City is one that surely interests him.