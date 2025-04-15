Manchester United players huddle prior to the Premier League match against Newcastle. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are on signing the Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, who will be available for a bargain price at the end of the season.

Lyon are going through financial difficulties, and they have set an asking price of £20 million for the French attacking midfielder. The player has been outstanding for the Ligue 1 outfit this season, and he has 10 goals and 18 assists to his name.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United believe he could be a quality addition to their attacking unit, and they are ready to get the deal done. The report claims that they have already begun making moves to secure Cherki’s signature.

The 21-year-old is certainly one of the most exciting attacking prospects in European football right now, and he will want to compete at a high level. Manchester United could provide him with that opportunity. They could nurture him into a future star. They have done well to groom talented young players over the years, and they could play a key role in the development of the French international as well.

Rayan Cherki would be the ideal addition

Manchester United need a player who will help create more goal-scoring opportunities for them and find the back of the net as well. The 21-year-old midfielder certainly fits the profile. He is versatile enough to operate in the number ten role as well as in the wide areas.

He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could develop into a key player for the club. For the reported asking price, he could prove to be a major bargain in the coming seasons.

The player has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done.