Premier League side eyeing summer move for Marcus Rashford if Aston Villa deal fails

Marcus Rashford in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford dominated the transfer headlines in January, and he could do so again in the summer if Aston Villa do not sign him. The Villains have a £40m option to buy the on-loan Man United winger at the end of the season, and while he has impressed since joining Unai Emery’s squad, there are doubts about whether he will continue at Villa Park.

Should Aston Villa decide against signing Rashford, it will be a headache for Man United, who have no plans to retain the services of the 27-year-old. However, they could be thrown a lifeline by another Premier League club that have been following the England international over the last few weeks.

Crystal Palace interested in signing Marcus Rashford

It has been reported by The Sun (via TBR Football) that Crystal Palace are interested in bringing Rashford to Selhurst Park. They have been impressed with his performances for Aston Villa, and should he become available at the end of the season, they are planning to hold talks to gauge whether a summer deal is possible.

However, it would not be straightforward for Crystal Palace to sign Rashford, as he is also attracting interest from PSG – who were one of the clubs considering a January move before the Aston Villa switch.

A move to Crystal Palace would surely see Rashford earn even more playing time than he is seeing at Aston Villa now, although he could be put off by the lack of European football at Selhurst Park. For Man United, it may end up being an ideal destination as they are reportedly interested in Eberechi Eze, and Rashford is a possibility to be used as part of a swap deal.