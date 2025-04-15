Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have joined the race to sign the Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United have emerged as a potential destination for the player in recent hours. The Red Devils are willing to pay €60 million (£52m) in order to sign the Turkish International. Rivals Liverpool are keen on him as well.

The 20-year-old has struggled for regular gametime at Real Madrid, and he could be tempted to move if the right opportunity itself. He is highly rated across Europe, and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. Manchester United could use a player with his skill set, and the Turkish International would be an excellent long-term investment.

The 20-year-old has the quality to justify the €60 million investment in future, and Manchester United could nurture him into a future star. He is capable of operating in multiple attacking roles, and he will add creativity and goals to the Manchester United midfield. The player has 10 goal contributions this season, and he will be desperate to play more often next season. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are willing to sanction his departure.

Will Real Madrid sell Arda Guler?

€60 million is a substantial offer for a player who is a squad option for Real Madrid. It would not be a surprise if they were tempted to cash in on the Turkish prospect. Real Madrid will need to improve multiple areas of their squad, and they could use the proceeds from his departure. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

The Turkish midfielder has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs in recent months, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince him to join the club. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and even though they have not been at their best in recent seasons, they could be an attractive destination for the player.