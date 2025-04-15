Man United make initial contact with ‘genius’ striker as Amorim eyes new number nine

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Signing a striker is a desperate need of Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants have struggled with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in their attack this season.

They have failed to make an impact this season and teams like Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United have all scored goals for fun because of the quality they have in their attack.

United are looking for their own Erling Haaland or Alexander Isak and to find that, they are ready to make some big moves in the market.

According to journalist Patrick Berger, ​Man United have initiated contact with Bayer Leverkusen regarding a potential summer transfer for striker Patrik Schick, as the club seek to enhance their attacking options under manager Ruben Amorim.​

As per latest reports, United have expressed interest in the 29-year-old Czech international, who has scored 17 goals in 26 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Bayer Leverkusen are said to be willing to consider offers in the region of €25–30 million for Schick, despite his contract running until 2027.

The club’s openness to a sale is influenced by tactical considerations under head coach Xabi Alonso, who favors a different attacking style.

Man United to sign Patrik Schick?

Man United’s pursuit of Schick relates with their strategy to revamp the squad, addressing the need for a reliable goal scorer.

As the summer transfer window approaches, further developments are anticipated as United and Bayer Leverkusen continue discussions over Schick’s potential move to Old Trafford.​

Jaroslav Silhavy, former Czech Republic national team coach described Schick as a ‘genius’.

A latest report has suggested that the Premier League giants are now looking to offload Rasmus Hojlund after his consistent failures at the club.

Interest in Schick makes complete sense since they want a new number nine at the club after losing faith in Hojlund.

