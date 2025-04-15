(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is likely to leave the club this summer in a permanent move.

The English attacker is currently on loan at Aston Villa where he has impressed since joining them in the winter transfer window.

It is clear that Rashford has no future at the club after falling out with manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will be looking for buyers to offload Rashford in the summer but the boyhood Man United fan could be offered a surprise exit from the club in a move to bring Crystal Palace man Eberechi Eze to the club.

According to Sports Mole, Man United could try their luck with a swap deal that would see Rashford move to Selhurst Park and Eze join Amorim’s side.

The Palace midfielder has attracted interest from several top clubs, including Man United.

The 26-year-old midfielder has a release clause of £68 million in his contract. United are considering including Rashford in a player-plus-cash deal to secure Eze’s services, potentially reducing the financial outlay required.​

Man United keen on signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace

Eze’s versatility and creativity make him an attractive target as United seek to strengthen their midfield and attacking options.

Their struggles this season have been well documented and their league position is a clear indication that they need to spend big money in the summer in order to improve the quality of their squad.

Former United defender Gary Neville has discussed the poor quality and standards at the club and what needs to change in order to improve the level of the team.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are all keeping a close eye on Eze ahead of the summer transfer window but it could be Man United who win the race to sign him by offering Rashford in return.

Along with Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho is also expected to leave the club.

