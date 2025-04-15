Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Angers goalkeeper Yahia Fofana, and they could look to make a move for him in the summer.

According to a report from TBR football, they recently scouted the player in action during Angers’ 2-0 win over Montpellier. The player is on the radar of Chelsea as well.

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast goalkeeper has been quite impressive this season, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks. They need to sign a quality goalkeeper, especially with the way Andre Onana has performed this season.

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper has produced countless errors this season, and Manchester United need a more reliable goalkeeper at their disposal if they want to compete at a high level and fight for trophies.

Yahia Fofana could fancy a move to the Premier League

Fofana could be tempted to move to the Premier League at the end of the season. It would be a massive opportunity for him, and he will be desperate to prove his quality in the Premier League if the move goes through. He has shown his quality in Ligue 1, and there is no doubt that he could be an important player for Manchester United as well.

However, Manchester United are not the only club on the goalkeeper and they will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United as well. All three clubs could be exciting opportunities for the young goalkeeper, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He needs to join a club where he will play regularly.

Manchester United will be able to provide him with the platform he needs right now, and they are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for any player.