Man United reduce the price tag of attacker who has been dubbed a ‘massive problem’

Manchester United are focusing on the summer transfer window already with the future of some of their first team starters coming into question.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is a player who faces an uncertain future at the club after being dropped by manager Ruben Amorim following his mistakes against Lyon in the Europa League last week.

Another Man United star has been constantly linked with a move away from the club and that is winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentinian winger was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in January with Chelsea and Napoli both interested in signing him.

The Italian giants are still interested in bringing him to Italy and they have received a major boost after the Red Devils reduced their asking price for him.

According to Tutto Mercato, as relayed by Manchester Evening News, Man United have set a price tag of €45m (£34.2m) for their winger and if they receive an offer in that region, they are willing to accept it.

The Premier League giants were demanding €60m (£45.65m) in the winter transfer window for their winger but they have now changed their plans.

Napoli boss Antonio Conte is still interested in signing the player this summer and he would be happy to know that the player has become affordable for him and his team now.

In the recent 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United, Garnacho managed to score United’s sole goal, showcasing his ability to capitalise on limited opportunities.

However, the team’s overall struggles, particularly in adapting to manager Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, have impacted Garnacho’s effectiveness on the pitch.

Alejandro Garnacho to be sold by Man United?

His performances have come under increased scrutiny since the arrival of Ruben Amorim at the club and he could be offloaded in order to raise funds for the club’s summer transfer business.

The player has reportedly put his house up for sale which suggests that he is getting ready for a summer move.

Despite these challenges, Garnacho’s individual talent remains evident. His ability to score and create chances continues to be a valuable asset for Man United but his consistency has been an issue this season.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Write has praised the winger in the past, calling him a “massive problem” for opposition defenders.

Kobbie Mainoo is another player who could be sold by the club with the Red Devils setting a modest asking price for him.

