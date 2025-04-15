Man United plot surprise move for relegation specialist after Ruben Amorim decision

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are getting ready for the summer transfer window and they have already identified their transfer targets.

The Red Devils need to strengthen almost all the positions this summer but there are some positions that require urgent attention.

There is a desperate need of a new striker at the club after the failures of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee this season.

Another position that has been a huge cause of concern for Ruben Amorim is the goalkeeping position.

Andre Onana made two high profile errors for the Red Devils in the Europa League last week and that resulted in him getting dropped from the team for their Premier League match against Newcastle United.

Onana’s days at Old Trafford could be numbered with United eyeing a move for a new goalkeeper this summer.

According to The Sun, Man United are considering a move for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as they seek to address ongoing issues in their goalkeeping department.

The club’s current options have come under scrutiny following a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United, where stand-in keeper Altay Bayindir struggled after replacing the underperforming Onana.

Aaron Ramsdale to replace Onana at Man United?

Ramsdale, who has maintained a strong reputation despite Southampton’s relegation, is attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs, including West Ham United.

His experience and proven track record in the league make him a viable candidate for United as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the next season.

The goalkeeper has a record of getting relegation three times from the Premier League though.

In the 2019/20 season, he was relegated with Bournemouth, in the 2020/21 season, he got relegated with Sheffield United while this season, he has been relegated with Southampton.

Despite all the relegations he has faced, his performances have been appreciated and there is no surprise to see interested from other clubs in his services.

While clubs outside England are also keen on signing the former Arsenal man, the player prefers to stay in the Premier League.

Along with Onana, Marcus Rashford could also be sold in the summer.

Bruno Fernandes demands new transfer after Man United defeat against Newcastle