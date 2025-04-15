Newcastle stance on Sandro Tonali revealed amid new gambling investigation

Sandro Tonali (Photo by Getty Images)

Sandro Tonali has been a revelation for Newcastle since returning to football in August after a 10-month ban for betting offences, but while he has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in recent months, there have been fears that another suspension could be heading his way.

Back in October 2023, Tonali was issued the long-term ban after the conclusion of an investigation into betting offences that rocked Italian football. Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli was also punished, and now both players have been named again as part of a new gambling investigation by authorities.

Newcastle not expecting new Sandro Tonali punishment

As reported by The Times (via 90min), the new investigation relates to the previous case involving Tonali, but while he has been named alongside the likes of Fagioli and former Man United winger Angel Di Maria, Newcastle are said to have “no concerns” about their midfielder being suspended again.

It’s stated that the nature of the new investigation would not result in a sporting sanction for Tonali, although there is a chance that is he is fined if found guilty of illegal gambling from a criminal perspective.

Newcastle supporters across the world are bound to be relieved by the news that Tonali would be unlikely to face more time away from football, as he will undoubtedly be a key player for Eddie Howe’s side going forward – and especially in the final weeks of the season as they chase Champions League qualification.

However, Tonali avoiding any sporting sanctions would also increase the chances of a possible move away in the summer. Barcelona are one of the clubs said to be following the Newcastle midfielder, who could be on the move.