Report: Liverpool pursuing move for ‘special talent’ with 17 Premier League goals

Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer transfer window with Arne Slot ready to make big changes to his squad.

Attacking additions are likely to be made at Anfield in the summer with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz being linked with a move away from the club.

Having already secured the new deal for Mohamed Salah, the Reds are now determined to add more firepower to their attack.

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike is being monitored by the Premier League giants.

Another player has been added to the list of Liverpool transfer targets, a player who has scored 17 Premier League goals in 83 appearances.

According to Teamtalk, Liverpool are preparing to pursue Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Brighton are open to selling Mitoma, setting an asking price of £80 million.

The Merseyside club are keen to bolster their attacking options and view Mitoma as a valuable addition.

Can Liverpool afford Brighton’s Mitoma?

However, the substantial fee may pose a challenge. Liverpool are known for their strategic approach to transfers and may weigh the investment against other potential targets.

Mitoma is a player who can play in the wide positions and with Salah at the club, he is being eyed to play on the right-side of their attack.

His signing would only make sense if the Reds cash in on Diaz in the summer.

Considering the high asking price of the player, the Reds would have to look for options like adding a player to the deal to ease the negotiations with Brighton.

With Mitoma being a crucial member of Brighton’s starting line up, it is understandable why Brighton are demanding such a high price.

Danny Welbeck has praised Mitoma for his ability to take on players, describing him as a ‘special talent’.

