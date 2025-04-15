“Both set to leave” – Fabrizio Romano names two players ready to leave Man United

(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Manchester United are expected to be one of the busiest Premier League teams in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are struggling to perform in the Premier League and currently sit in 14th position in the league.

It has been a disastrous season for them in terms of performances and the over all standards at the club.

Gary Neville was highly critical of them after their latest defeat against Newcastle United.

Alan Shearer joined the conversation and called on the Red Devils to make three big signings in the summer .

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has now issued the latest update about United with two of their players set to leave the club.

According to the Italian journalist, goalkeeper Tom Heaton and defender Jonny Evans are set to leave Man United at the end of the season.

He wrote on X:

“Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are both set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season, plan confirmed.”

Man United squad ready to go through major overhaul

It is hardly a surprise to see the Red Devils allow both the players to leave the club.

Since the club have decided to invest in a new goalkeeper and a new defender this summer, competition will be tough for a place in the starting line up.

39-year-old Heaton and 37-year-old Evans are both at the end of their career and United are looking forward to cut down their wage bill by offloading players who no longer have a future at the club.

The Premier League giants have decided to invest in young talent this summer and both the above mentioned players do not align with the club’s philosophy.

