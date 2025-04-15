Ruben Amorim makes U-turn by deciding to sell Man United star he wanted to keep

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has decided to sell one of the players he was expected to keep at the club.

The Portuguese manager is set to make some big decisions this summer in order to improve the level of the squad and the over all standards at the club.

The Premier League giants are struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table and their latest defeat against Newcastle United exposed more problems at the club.

According to GiveMeSport, Man United are now expected to keep Joshua Zirkzee at the club but they are ready to listen to offers for Rasmus Hojlund.

Zirkzee, who joined United from Bologna in July 2024 for £36.5 million, experienced a challenging start at Old Trafford.

Despite scoring a late winner on his Premier League debut against Fulham, his subsequent performances were inconsistent, culminating in a notable substitution during a defeat to Newcastle in December.

However, the 23-year-old has since demonstrated resilience and improvement, contributing crucial goals in Europa League matches against Real Sociedad and Lyon.​

The Red Devils are now expected to keep him at the club and instead of selling him, they have reportedly decided to offload his striking partner Hojlund.

The manager believes Zirkzee’s versatility, particularly his ability to function effectively in an attacking midfield role within United’s 3-4-3 system, will be valuable as the team undergoes a broader squad overhaul.

Man United have decided to transfer list Rasmus Hojlund

On the other hand, Hojlund has struggled at the club and he is showing no signs of improvement at the moment.

The Denmark international striker has been given enough time and opportunity at the club to prove himself but he has done nothing to suggest that he deserves to have a future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have already decided his price tag ahead of the summer transfer window.

Along with Hojlund, Amorim wants to offload Andre Onana who has made some high profile errors this season at the club.

