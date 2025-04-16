“Congratulations Lyon” – Man United fans react to risky Ruben Amorim decision for Europa tie

Andre Onana and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Michael Steele, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United fans are NOT happy that Andre Onana is set to return to the starting line up for this week’s Europa League clash against Lyon.

The Cameroon international was badly at fault for both goals Man Utd conceded in the first leg against Lyon, which finished 2-2, setting up a tense second leg at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils could surely have won that game in France if not for Onana, who was then dropped by Ruben Amorim for the weekend clash away to Newcastle in the Premier League.

Still, Onana now looks set to be brought back into the starting line up, and fans are predictably mocking the decision and preparing for more mistakes to gift Lyon a win…

We are officially out of the Europa league ??? — Rogér (@UTDRoger_) April 16, 2025

Congratulations lyon for qualifying to Europe league semis. — SalahYNWA (@SalahYNWA11) April 16, 2025

Why? Just give to Bayindir another chance — Carlos (@mmcarlosalberto) April 16, 2025

Zirkzee out for the season and Onana starts tomorrow. I’m fuming. Just end the season — Harry ??? (@utdHarryy) April 16, 2025

Amorim out if Onana error leads to us getting knocked out of the tourney https://t.co/1LqLFGXLqi — OlderBudwiser (@Prankmatic) April 16, 2025

United surely need to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, with Onana not doing enough in his first two seasons at Old Trafford.

It’s not quite clear what’s gone wrong for the 29-year-old, as he’d previously looked like a fine talent at former clubs Ajax and Inter Milan.

Can Manchester United get past Lyon and win the Europa League?

It’s been a pretty dismal campaign for United, who are 14th in the Premier League table, so need a miracle in the Europa League to give them a shot at Champions League football next season.

In truth, this MUFC side don’t look anywhere near good enough to win the competition, but sometimes knockout football can give you a surprise opportunity.

After all, Erik ten Hag managed to win cup competitions with this struggling team, so perhaps Amorim can get a boost in this one.

Still, in Onana they have someone who regularly commits awful errors that can boost their opponents.

It’s no wonder United fans are disappointed with this news and not feeling too confident about tomorrow night’s game.