Arsenal rival Liverpool & Chelsea for €45m wonderkid who would “like” PL transfer

Joel Ordonez in action (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs pursuing a potential summer transfer window move for Club Brugge’s talented young defender Joel Ordonez.

The highly-rated 20-year-old is also attracting interest from major Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool, according to Just Arsenal.

The report claims that the Gunners have had their scouts watch the €45m-rated Ordonez at recent games, and one imagines they’ll have been left impressed.

Ordonez has long looked like one of the most promising young defensive talents in the game, and he’s also previously hinted that he’d like to move to the Premier League.

As per Football365, Ordonez was previously asked about joining a club in the English top flight, to which he responded: “The Premier League? I would like that.”

Arsenal could strengthen their defence again with Joel Ordonez transfer

Arsenal have already got good depth in defence, but Mikel Arteta has often seemed to prioritise that position in the transfer market.

Even if AFC arguably need new signings up front and out wide more than they need anything in defence, there could be some sense in snapping up Ordonez.

The Ecuador international looks like a player with a big future, and if the north London giants wait too long then one of their rivals could land him first.

Arsenal have also been another talented young defender in Dean Huijsen by the Athletic, who add that Real Madrid are keen on William Saliba.

It could, therefore, make sense for Arsenal to target young defenders like Huijsen and Ordonez if they fear that Saliba could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium in the near future.

Chelsea could also appeal to Ordonez due to their policy of signing and trusting young players for their first-team.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could be a good destination as the Reds will surely soon need a long-term successor to the ageing Virgil van Dijk.