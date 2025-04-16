Arsenal have scouted La Liga star “on a number of occasions” as summer move is planned

Mikel Arteta and Arda Guler (Photo by Arsenal FC via Getty Images, Anadolu Agency)

Arsenal are expected to be very busy this summer, and multiple of their possible signings could come from La Liga – and one player may end up following the same path as Martin Odegaard did four years ago.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Arda Guler, who has had a difficult first couple of seasons at Real Madrid. The 20-year-old is unlikely to feature when the two teams face off on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, as Carlo Ancelotti does not have faith in his abilities.

Guler has played 35 times for Real Madrid this season, albeit most of those appearances have come from the bench. But he has not played a single minute in the Champions League knockout stages, which underlines his status at the Santiago Bernabeu. And that could mean that he is available for transfer in the summer.

Arsenal keeping tabs on Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler

Former scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that Arsenal have scouted Guler throughout the season.

“Arsenal scouts have been watching him on a number of occasions. It reminds me of the Odegaard deal a bit, he’s struggled at Real Madrid but could be given a chance at Arsenal. It can be difficult to make a true assessment about his abilities when he’s only making appearances from the bench, so it’s something they’ll be working hard on.

“I would have reservations about the deal because if he isn’t good enough for Real Madrid, I don’t think he can be the answer to Arsenal’s problems. But he’s certainly one they’ve been looking at and one they could move for if he is available. They want to add depth to their team because that’s where they’ve been lacking.

“But I don’t think they’ll be the only ones looking because he’s certainly a bright talent.”

Arsenal would be well-placed to sign Guler given their good off-field relations with Real Madrid, although they are expected to face competition from Man United.