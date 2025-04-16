Celtic and Rangers join race to sign Crystal Palace man who is high in demand

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace players are high in demand ahead of the summer transfer window.

Eberechi Eze could be on his way out of the club after Manchester United are showing serious interest in signing him this summer.

Along with Eze, centre-back Marc Guehi, who has been the club’s most consistent performer for a very long time, is attracting interest from Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea.

Now another Palace player is being targeted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

According to Football Insider, Celtic and Rangers have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace starlet Jesse Derry.

The 17-year-old has reportedly rejected the chance to sign a professional contract at Selhurst Park, alerting clubs across Europe in the process.

Derry’s choice to reject a new contract is believed to stem from concerns about the lack of a clear pathway to Crystal Palace’s first team.

His decision has attracted interest from both Celtic and Rangers, as well as several top European clubs.

Jesse Derry has impressed at Crystal Palace

Derry, who has represented England at the U17, U18, and U19 levels, recently scored the winning goal for the U18s against Portugal.

His impressive record includes 20 goals in 27 appearances for Palace’s U18 team and a notable performance for the U21s, where he scored against RB Leipzig in the Premier League International Cup.

With such youngster in such high demand, it is difficult to see him stay at Palace for a long time.

Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid have monitored the progress of the English youngster and now they have been joined by Celtic and Rangers in the race to sign him.

The player has seemingly made up his mind to leave Selhurst Park and now clubs across Europe will start convincing him to become a part of their project.

