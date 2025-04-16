Crystal Palace want to sign ‘next Michael Olise’

Crystal Palace are reportedly eager to win the race for the transfer of Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg this summer.

The Eagles are the latest of a long list of Premier League clubs to be linked with Rigg, who is widely regarded as one of the biggest prospects in the country.

Still only 17 years of age, Rigg has already earned an impressive 65 first-team appearances for Sunderland, and has a total of seven goals to his name for the Black Cats.

According to reports, Palace are now leading the charge for Rigg ahead of this summer, with the Londoners viewing him as someone who could be the next Michael Olise.

Can Crystal Palace win transfer battle for the new Michael Olise?

Chris Rigg in action for Sunderland
Chris Rigg in action for Sunderland (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Palace clearly did well to snap up Olise at a young age, with the French winger going on to become a star player for them before being sold to Bayern Munich for a major profit.

Rigg could have similar potential, with the England youth international surely heading for a big career at the highest level.

Still, it might also be a bit soon for Rigg to be moving to one of the bigger Premier League clubs that have been linked with him.

Manchester United are big fans of Rigg, and Tottenham have also previously been mentioned as being among his admirers, but he’d surely get more playing time and a better chance to develop with a stepping stone club like Palace first.

It will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds in the weeks and months ahead, but Sunderland will also surely be determined not to let Rigg go.

That might be tricky, however, even if some might argue that Rigg could also do well to stay at the Stadium of Light for a bit longer to continue his development.

