Julian Alvarez tells Atletico Madrid to sign unsettled Chelsea star

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has reportedly asked his club to sign want-away Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The pair are Argentina international teammates, and it seems Alvarez is really keen to play alongside his fellow countryman at club level.

According to Fichajes, Alvarez has asked Atletico to sign Fernandez from Chelsea, with the La Liga giants also thought to be keen on the deal.

Fernandez himself, meanwhile, also seems to be open to leaving Stamford Bridge, so it will be interesting to see if this deal ends up going anywhere.

One issue, according to Fichajes, could be Chelsea’s €80m asking price for Fernandez, which might put suitors off.

Should Chelsea sell Enzo Fernandez to Atletico Madrid?

Enzo Fernandez applauds the Chelsea fans
Enzo Fernandez applauds the Chelsea fans (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea fans will likely be divided on this story, as many will feel it’s worth keeping Fernandez, even if he hasn’t quite reached his best form for the club so far.

The 24-year-old looked a lot more impressive at former club Benfica, but it’s proven quite a step up for him coming to the Premier League.

Chelsea could therefore do well to cash in on Fernandez while his stock remains relatively high, though it might also be a risky move.

There’s always a chance that Fernandez could still have his peak years ahead of him, and it would be a blow for CFC if he spent those years at another major European club.

Still, if it’s true that Fernandez is keen to leave, then there seems little point in keeping an unhappy player against his will.

Selling Fernandez for big money could give Chelsea the funds to revamp their midfield this summer, potentially bringing in an upgrade on the inconsistent Argentina international.

