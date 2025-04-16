Hugo Ekitike in action in the Bundesliga (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Newcastle United might realistically be out of the race for the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike due to his asking price.

The talented young Frenchman is enjoying a superb season, contributing an impressive 21 goals and eight assists in all competitions in total.

Arsenal and Liverpool are among Ekitike’s transfer suitors, as CaughtOffside previously revealed, but Newcastle could also be one to watch.

Still, their hopes may be fading as Bild report that Eintracht Frankfurt will demand £77m to let Ekitike go this summer.

Additional info from Geordie Boot Boys states that this looks like a blow for the Magpies, as it would mean smashing their current transfer record.

Hugo Ekitike transfer looks out of reach for Newcastle

Ekitike would undoubtedly be an exciting signing for Newcastle, but the advantage now surely lies with clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool.

The only way for NUFC to be able to afford Ekitike would likely be by cashing in on some of their other star names like Alexander Isak, and they don’t want to do that.

In fairness, Ekitike would be a terrific replacement if they did end up losing Isak this summer, but it’s still surely a scenario they’d rather avoid.

£77m doesn’t look like too much money for clubs like Arsenal or Liverpool to pay, and they both need to make major investments up front this summer.

The Gunners are currently playing Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker after injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, though they arguably needed something different in that position already anyway.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are having a superb campaign, but Darwin Nunez looks like a clear weakness in Arne Slot’s squad.

Ekitike looks like he could be the upgrade the Reds need in that department, and it’s certainly hard to imagine the 22-year-old staying in Frankfurt for much longer.