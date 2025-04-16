(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign a new right-wing-back this summer.

Ruben Amorim has so far made one signing at the club and that was left-wing-back Patrick Dorgu from Lecce who joined the club in the winter transfer window.

In order to play his preferred formation, the Portuguese manager is currently looking for players who can fit in his system and produce better results than what the current players are doing.

Amorim wants player who can suit his playing style and formation and that is why he wants to add more players to his squad particularly in the wide positions.

According to United In Focus, Man United are interested in signing Marseille wing-back Luis Henrique.

The 23-year-old Brazilian has impressed this season, recording nine goals and eight assists in 31 appearances, showcasing his offensive prowess from a defensive role.

With United’s previous targets like Geovany Quenda opting for other clubs, Henrique emerges as a crucial option to fulfill Amorim’s tactical requirements.

His ability to operate both as a winger and wing-back is exactly what is needed at United under Amorim, a player who is versatile and can play in two different positions.

“United have been looking at Henrique from Marseille. They do like him”, journalist Graeme Bailey told United in Focus.

“He’s one to keep an eye on. The right winger/right wing-back. He’s been the right wing-back for Roberto De Zerbi and has been very good.”

Man United need more speed and quality in wide areas

The Brazilian’s speed and ability to run with the ball is an attribute Man United are attracted to.

Newcastle United and Everton have also shown interest, with Newcastle reportedly initiating talks with Marseille.

Henrique’s contract with Marseille runs until 2028, positioning the French club strongly in negotiations.

