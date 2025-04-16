‘They definitely like him’ – Journalist names attacking midfielder Liverpool are chasing

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Apart from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo, all the other Liverpool attackers are facing an uncertain future at the club.

The likes of Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have all been linked with moves away from the club and their long term future at Anfield remains uncertain.

Arne Slot will be actively looking to make attacking and creative additions to his squad in the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside club are strongly considering a move for Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike.

There is another attacking player catching the attention of Premier League leaders.

According to journalist David Lynch, RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons is a player liked by Liverpool.

“Xavi Simons is definitely a player Liverpool like,” Reds journalist David Lynch said on Anfield Index.

“100% is on the radar. Whether that becomes something this summer depends a lot on the competition around him where the spots where you can fit him in open up in the squad.

“But if it does and there’s a real possibility for that to happen then I’m pretty sure he’ll be high up on the list, they definitely like him.”

Xavi Simons could shine at Liverpool

The potential signing of Simons could also enhance the performance of fellow Dutchman Gakpo, with whom he has demonstrated strong on-field chemistry during their time at PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands national team

Simons is valued at approximately €80 million (£68 million), a figure that Liverpool are reportedly prepared to meet.

RB Leipzig, facing financial constraints, may be open to negotiations, potentially facilitating the transfer.

Simons is a player who can play as an attacking midfielder as well as a winger and he could provide Liverpool the attacking depth they need in their squad.

Man United have been in contact with the Dutchman which may make things difficult for the Reds but the Dutch contingent at Anfield; Virgil Van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Gakpo, along with manager Slot, can convince the player to move to the Merseyside club.

