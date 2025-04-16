€80m bid prepared: Chelsea put plan in place for ambitious summer signing

Jules Kounde in action for Barcelona against Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a transfer bid of around €80million for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde this summer.

The Blues are willing to spend big on the France international, and supposedly have a plan in place to convince his club to sell, and to persuade the player to join.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, which adds that Barcelona could have to make some sales for financial reasons this summer.

It remains to be seen if Kounde will be the player they decide to cash in on, but if he goes to Chelsea for €80m that would represent a profit for Barca.

Kounde has been a key player for Hansi Flick’s side this season, though, so it might not be wise to let him go when there are perhaps others they could also attract offers for.

Jules Kounde transfer back on the agenda at Chelsea

Kounde has been linked with Chelsea before, and it seems the decision-makers at Stamford Bridge remain really keen on him.

The 26-year-old was an impressive young talent at former club Sevilla, and Barcelona won the race for his signature on that occasion.

Still, it now looks like Kounde could be on the move again, with Chelsea remaining keen on him, though Fichajes also mention Arsenal as another possible club to watch.

Chelsea surely need Kounde more, though, with Enzo Maresca’s side lacking real quality in central defence, with Kounde likely to be a considerable upgrade on the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Arsenal, by contrast, already have Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior as solid centre-back options, while Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori can also play there.