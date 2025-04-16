Leeds United are frontrunners to land attacker and midfield West Ham duo

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are already focusing on their summer transfer business.

The Whites are currently involved in a battle to win promotion to the Premier League.

Having missed out on Premier League promotion last season, they are determined to go one step further this season.

If they can make it to the top flight of England next season, they will find it easier to conduct transfer business.

Daniel Farke’s side are looking to sign two players from the Premier League this summer and both the players are currently at West Ham United.

Leeds United are reportedly targeting two West Ham United players; Evan Ferguson and Tomas Soucek, as they prepare for a potential return to the Premier League, according to Claret and Hugh.

20-year-old striker Ferguson, who is on loan at West Ham from Brighton & Hove Albion, has struggled to secure regular playing time under manager Graham Potter.

Despite initial optimism about reuniting with his former Brighton coach, Ferguson has fallen to third choice in the attacking lineup.

The attacker will not be signed permanently by the Hammers giving Leeds the advantage of signing him this summer.

Leeds United are interested in Premier League duo

Leeds manager Farke is reportedly interested in both Ferguson and midfielder Soucek.

Farke’s men are not the only ones interested in signing the West Ham midfielder.

Soucek is expected to attract attention from Premier League clubs as well but the Whites can offer him more playing time in their side.

Currently, Leeds and Burnley hold a five-point lead over Sheffield United in the Championship standings.

Plans are being made at Elland Road keeping in mind that there is a genuine chance of getting promoted to the Premier League this time around.

While these two players could arrive at the club, Illan Meslier is expected to be sold by the Championship club.

